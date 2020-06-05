Niels Kjellund

Sept 7, 1949 - May 25, 2020

Niels Kjellund grew up in Aarhus, Denmark, with an older brother Hans and parents Erik Kjellund and Kirsten Kjellund (Ludvigsen). He studied economics in Copenhagen and Aarhus, joining university students in a housing collective. He then taught for 8 years at the Aarhus School of Architecture, often leading his students on trips to other countries with interesting architecture. In 1982, after spending some months sailing in the Caribbean, he returned to Europe for a special "Germany Today" program offered to selected U.S. and Northern European professionals. There he met Kathryn Duke, another one of the U.S. program participants. After several years of meeting up with each other in Israel, Aarhus, and Northern California, Niels and Kathryn were married in the historic Danish town of Ribe. Niels later came to Univ. of California, Berkeley, as a Visiting Scholar of Architecture. After earning a Masters degree at the Univ. of California, Davis, Niels became a Regulatory Analyst at Pacific Gas & Electric. In his retirement he became an enthusiastic pickleball player, and also enjoyed travelling throughout the world, including regular visits to family and friends in Denmark.

Niels is survived by his children Stine, Kevin, and Elena; his grandchildren Felix, Jonas, Jaxon, and Nova; and his wife Kathryn Saenz Duke. Memorials can be sent to American Forests or KQED/PBS





