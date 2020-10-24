Nikolai Massenkoff

November 28, 1938 - October 13, 2020

World-Celebrated Singer

On October 13th, cherished singer, star, father, husband, family man, and friend, Nikolai Massenkoff, passed away peacefully in his home following a decade-long battle with cancer.

Born to Ivan Romanoff and Maria Massenkoff in Tientsin, China, Nikolai was raised in the Russian Orthodox Saint Tikhon's orphanage by his spiritual father, Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco, first in Tientsin, then Tubabao, Philippines, and finally settling in 1951 in San Francisco.

During his time as an altar boy in the orphanage, Nikolai developed his love of music, a love that inspired him to bring joy and Russian culture and music to audiences around the world through his singing.

After founding the Massenkoff Russian Folk Festival in 1975, Nikolai performed worldwide for forty-five years, singing in twelve countries, forty states, and with seventeen symphony orchestras. Venues included Carnegie Hall, Seoul Olympic Stadium for the 1988 Olympic Games, Stanford Stadium, and the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon. Closer to home, Nikolai was very involved in the local Russian community and was a choir director and singer at numerous Russian Orthodox churches. Nikolai loved to perform for audiences, and amidst the ongoing lockdown in San Francisco, and despite his declining health, he played accordion from his veranda, accompanied on guitar by his son, Maxim, for the many afternoon walkers of the Ingleside Terraces.

Nikolai is survived by Douce, his devoted wife of thirty-three years, his sons, Andrei and Maxim (Liz Fosslien), his dear sister, Tamara Bordokoff (George), and many beloved nieces and nephews.





