Nikoletta Foundas Nikoletta Foundas, age 92, passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday, February 13th at 11:30 PM. She was born September 10, 1926 in Skoura near Sparta, Greece. Nikoletta was a very hard-working woman. Together with her husband Vasilios, they opened Skips's Coffee shop on Market Street, in San Francisco in 1962. Nikoletta found joy in feeding and employing Greek immigrants who found comfort in her Greek food while they were so far from home. The couple later opened The Pinecrest Diner in 1969, where Nikoletta worked into her 70's. The Pinecrest is a landmark still today in San Francisco's Union Square. Nikoletta's great joy was feeding the homeless and helping those in need. Nikoletta worked very hard in both her business and at home raising her three children and eight grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Vasilios Foundas, her sister Dena Voukidis, her three children: Penny Alizotis, Cathy Panoutsopoulos and Peter Foundas, Eight grandchildren: Christie Basso, Tommy Alizotis, Vasilios and Kosta Panoutsopoulos, Nicki Marcovici, Vasilis, Alexander and Nikoletta Foundas. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Mia Alizotis, Gaetano Basso, Nicholas, Olivia & Vasilis Panoutsopoulos, Katerina, Eleni and Yianni Marcovici. Nikoletta's great joy in life was being surrounded by her entire family whom she loved to feed.

Visitation will be at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City on Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 6:00PM, followed by the Trisagion at 7:00. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way in San Francisco. Burial will be at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.





