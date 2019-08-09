|
Nina Stern
December 15, 1914 - August 6, 2019Nina Stern passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 in San Francisco, at the age of 104. Nina was born on December 15, 1914 in Vladivostok, Russia. Early in life she moved with her family to Harbin, China where her father worked on the Chinese Eastern Railway. At age 25, in 1939, she emigrated to the United States, arriving first in San Francisco then living briefly in New York City. While there, Nina married Nathan Stern, her sweetheart from Harbin. They returned to San Francisco where they resided the rest of their lives. They had one son, Victor.
Nina was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and cousin. She was an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother to many loving children. She had a great sense of style; beautiful and elegant on all occasions. Ever devoted to her family and friends she hosted many holiday dinners and fabulous parties over the years. She and Nathan traveled to Europe and Hong Kong. In their early years they vacationed at Russian River, in their later years they enjoyed an annual month long vacation in Hawaii, often with other family members. Nina and Nathan were active members of The Far Eastern Society of San Francisco. They worshiped together at Congregation Chevra Thilim.
Nina was predeceased by Nathan, her devoted husband of 63 years in 2004. She is survived by her son Victor (Dorothy) Stern, her niece Tania (Serge) Hidchenko, cousin Judith Ophir (Alex 2015), a large extended family and multi-generations of loving children who will honor and cherish their memories of Grandma (Baba) Nina.
A private family funeral is planned with internment at Eternal Home Cemetery. Donations in Nina's name may be made to Earth Justice or . A special thanks goes out to the caregivers at Laurel Heights Convalescent Care for their kindness to Nina over the past 10 years.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019