Nina Youkelson October 16, 1935 - April 8, 2019 Nina Youkelson, 83, of San Francisco, formerly of New York and Minnesota, passed away on Monday, April 8th, 2019.



Nina was born to Jewish Eastern European immigrants Ruben Youkelson and Florence Bisberg on October 16th 1935 in New York City. She spent her childhood in New York City and attended NYC Public schools including the High School of Music and Art. She was educated at the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a degree of Liberal Studies from their School of Liberal Arts in 1955. She married Lloyd Zimpel in 1956, had their first son in Minnesota and then moved to San Francisco where she had two more sons and resided until her death.



During her early years in San Francisco Nina helped establish one of the first alternative schools, First Community School, and was committed to public education and parent participation in San Francisco. Nina went on to become the director of a cooperative nursery school, Noe Valley Nursery School, where she stayed for 37 years. During that time she was an exemplar of wisdom, kindness and patience to many small children and their families. A skilled photographer, she took thousands of photos of nursery school children and their parents throughout her tenure. After her retirement in 2006, she became intensely involved in the Older Writers Laboratory, and other writers workshops, where she created a body of prose and poetry. She was an avid quilter and found joy in combining her love of photography and fabrics to create colorful pieces that she shared with her close friends and family. Throughout her life, Nina was dedicated to the causes of social justice and peace, attended countless marches, and participated in many special events to better the world we live in.



She is survived by her three sons, Ben Zimpel, Jason Zimpel, and Aaron Zimpel. Her daughter-in-law, Nazareth Overman. Her two granddaughters, Elizabeth Marie Zimpel and Jessica Ann Zimpel, and her two great-grandson's, Joshua Jason Michalski and Isaac Anthony Michalski. ?



A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday June 1st, 2019 at San Mateo Memorial Park at 11am. All who loved Nina are welcome. The family would also like to thank Judy Janec, Linda Mickelson, and Marilyn Koral for their tremendous support, thoughtfulness, and guidance throughout this last year. We are forever grateful.

