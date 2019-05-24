Resources More Obituaries for Nita Spangler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nita Spangler

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nita Spangler Nita Reifschneider Spangler, 96, a champion of education, open space, and historic preservation in Redwood City and San Mateo County for over 60 years, died on April 18, 2019.



Nita Reifschneider was born in Ukiah, California, to John C. (Jack) and Olga (Wuertz) Reifschneider. In 1929, the family moved to Reno, Nevada. Nearby open spaces — Pyramid Lake, the desert, Mount Rose, and Lake Tahoe — strongly influenced Nita's lifelong interests in conservation and historic preservation.



After receiving her journalism degree from the University of Nevada Reno in 1944, she covered city hall, the San Mateo County Courthouse, local health care issues, and the founding of the United Nations in San Francisco for the Redwood City Tribune.



Nita married her boss (Raymond Spangler, the Tribune's editor and publisher) in 1946. They began raising a family: Jon, Mary, and Thor were born at Sequoia Hospital. While raising three kids, Nita became actively involved in school issues, adding to parks and open space, and preserving historic sites.



Nita served as president of the San Mateo County Historical Association (1964-1966), then founded the Portolá Expedition Bicentennial Foundation (1966). She convinced the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to buy the Sweeney Ridge site where Gaspar de Portolá discovered San Francisco Bay, then won National Historic Landmark status for the site.



Nita also helped win historic landmark designation for the Green Oaks Ranch (part of Año Nuevo State Park), the Sanchez Adobe, and the Tripp Store. On the San Mateo County Scenic Roads Committee (1967-1976), she helped obtain State Scenic Highway status for Skyline Boulevard (State Route 35), Highway 1, and Interstate 280. Nita championed east-west pedestrian, equestrian, and bicycle access across the proposed I-280 freeway.



Upon Ray's retirement, Nita returned to journalism, covering the Sequoia Union High School District's desegregation struggles (1969-1977) for the Country Almanac. She had previously fought racism as a member of Redwood City Citizens Against Racism.





In 1982, Nita helped the Friends of Redwood City win a narrow 42-vote victory — out of almost 18,000 votes cast — to halt Mobil Oil's proposed development of Bair Island: the island is now part of the Don Edwards National Wildlife Refuge. She also served a record 14 years (1983-1997) on the San Mateo County Parks and Recreation Commission.



Working with the Friends of Edgewood Park, Nita helped save the Edgewood County Park and Natural Preserve from becoming a golf course: she was named the "Best Friend of Edgewood Park" in 1996.



Nita Spangler is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her public memorial service will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 1, in Courtroom A at the San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063 (https://www.facebook.com/events/2390971514260952/).



Memorial gifts are requested in honor of Nita Reifschneider Spangler to the University of Nevada Reno Reynolds School of Journalism, the Peninsula Open Space Trust, or the Friends of Edgewood.

