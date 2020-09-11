Noel Blinco1940 - 2020Noel was born in San Francisco on December 29, 1940 to late Emmett and Gladys (Pyatt) Blincoe and passed on September 9, 2020 in San Bruno. He is preceded in death by his brother Emmett (Sonny and Loretta) Blincoe, nephews Kenneth Blincoe and Tony Deering , In-laws Rev. and Mrs. EB Rains of Memphis Tennessee; Billy and James Smith of Henning, Tennessee, Sue and Harold Hansen of Indiana.He attended Saint Phillips Alvarado, James Lick and Poly Technical High Schools (spring 1958) Noel received a Bachelor degree from SF State 1967, his Masters from UC Davis 1972Noel married his beloved with Frances May 19 1961, First U.M.C in Memphis, TN. Survivors are his wife Frances; sons Michael Peggy Frost, Richard Kim Totten, grandchildren; Kevin and Kimmy, sister; Beverly and the late Bill Menicucci, nephews Gerard Menicucci, Ben Blincoe Franklin and Jim Smith (Ripley Tennessee), Bill Smith (Tennessee) niece is Donna Farley Bonnie in Sharon Menicucci, Daisy Blincoe, Irene Takamota, Beckie Polchlopek and several great, great, great nieces and nephews.Visitation services are being held at Pacifica's Chapel by the Sea Mortuary in Pacifica where family will gather. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Hope U.M.C, 115 El Campo Drive, South San Francisco, CA 94080 or to the Pacifica Environmental Family (Shorebird Alliance) 1135 Palou Dr. Pacifica 94044