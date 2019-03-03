Resources More Obituaries for Nona Kline Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nona Wong Kline

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nona Wong Kline November 28, 1940 - July 23, 2018 We lost the one and only Nona Wong Kline to lung cancer on Monday, July 23, 2018. She said she always knew she'd get lung cancer if she ever quit smoking. She smoked for 60 years, and still managed to make it to 77.



Nona was born in Stockton, California in 1940 to a Chinese father, Frank Wong, and a German-American mother, Marie Schultz Wong. Her father died in a car accident when she was 13. Her family moved to Fresno to take ownership of Star Liquor Store, where Nona worked as a teenager and, on at least one occasion, when she was 15, she was caught selling alcohol to minors . ("They looked old to me," she said.) She graduated from Edison High School in 1958, attended classes at both Fresno city college and Fresno State and was crowned Miss Fresno County Librarian before moving to San Francisco where she lived the majority of her life.



The City suited her well. She could surprise you with stories of life in The City in the 1960's… of parties with the Winterland roadies, of making fun of Carlos Santana when he was hitting on her friend after a gig.



She met Hollis William Kline at the Pierce Street Annex bar in 1969. She told him she was planning to leave The City because the big earthquake was predicted. Instead they moved in together. They married in July 1969 and had one daughter together. They divorced in 1977. She never remarried. She was fiercely independent.



She had an eclectic range of jobs including secret ice cream taster at Baskin Robbins, secretary at California Farmer Magazine and Southern Pacific Railroad, owned her own store called "To Be Continued" on Sacramento Street in Laurel Heights in the early 1970s, demonstrated cooking in woks for Taylor & Ng and had her own Edible Bread Sculptures business in the 1980s, sold jewelry she made from typewriter keys, collaged rocks and "pin money" at local craft fairs in the 1990s, became a tax preparer, and for 40 years was the personal assistant to psychiatrist Jack Dusay, M.D.



Through all of this, she managed to support and bring up her daughter, single-handedly, while maintaining her panache and working.



She was eccentric to say the least. A real life Auntie Mame if ever there was one, with a dark and sardonic sense of humor. She proclaimed herself Lady Nona Wong Kline, C.A.P. (Chinese American Princess) and had business cards printed to prove it. She had exquisite taste, and her apartment always looked magazine-worthy, even though she decorated on a shoestring budget. She was a stunning dresser and threw a wicked party. Parties that got her evicted when she was in her 20s, parties with themes like Come As You Aren't and Spam, and Christmas craft classes. Nona liked experimenting in the kitchen and entering contests. One of her dreams was to win the Pilsbury Bake Off. And the lottery. She was always learning and always curious. She loved taking art classes and cooking classes. She hated nature, Political Correctness and "margarine people". She always insisted she looked better in photos when she was holding a cigarette.



She moved to San Rafael, California in 1999 when the dot com era caused her Inner Richmond apartment rent to increase from $875/month to $3,500/month. She maintained a menagerie of friends from all over. She loved playing bocce, bingo, cooking, watching tv, reading mysteries and a good bargain. Near the end she developed several close, and unlikely friendships, including one with the novelist Nicolás Obregón.



She maintained her wry wit up until the very end. Her closing words: "Well guys… it's been fun", and with that, Nysa and Mark held her hands as she passed.



She was one of a kind.



And that's the truth.



She is survived by her daughter Nysa Wong Kline, son-in-law Mark Flaming, granddaughter Paige Flaming, older sister Barbara Garcia & brother-in-law Chico Garcia, older brother Frank Wong, nieces Sheryl Wong, Jayni Wong Placencia, nephew-in-law Todd Placencia, their children Ashli and Austin, and younger brother Jim Wong and his daughters Laura and Jamie



Donations in Nona's name can be made to your local public library or to Hospice by the Bay.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.