Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
1975 Main St
Napa, CA 94559
(707) 224-5210
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
1975 Main St
Napa, CA 94559
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Apollinaris Church
Napa, CA
Nora Haymond


1928 - 2019
Nora Haymond Obituary
Nora P. Haymond

May 15, 1928 - Oct 30, 2019

Nora Haymond passed away peacefully on 10/30/19 at the age of 91. Nora is survived by her daughter Jean, Jean's husband Jon Sugarman and grandsons Max and Ross. She is also survived by her son David, David's wife Nancy, grandson Peter and granddaughter Grace. Nora is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is predeceased by husbands Pete Haymond (1957) and Don Howard (1996) and grandson David Haymond (2011).

A Rosary will be held on Tuesday 11/5/19 at 7pm at Claffey & Rota Mortuary in Napa. The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 11/6/19 at 11am at St. Apollinaris Church in Napa. A reception will be after mass at the church hall.

Nora was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved all of her extended family and friends. She was a world traveler, a retired principal, and her circle of friends was wide and far. She will be missed by all, but her feisty spirit, her sense of humor, and her determination not to be defined by tragedy will remain a legend. She will be missed.
Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019
