Nora Matza

Nora (Noreen) P. MatzaPassed peacefully on 07/09/2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to Robert Richard Matza (deceased) and mother to Michael Matza and Robert Brian Matza. A native of Ralahine, Newmarket-On-Fergus, County Clare, Ireland, born on 06/11/1920.Adored daughter to Michael and Marie Casey. Devoted sister to Eileen Casey, Michael Casey, Patrick Casey, Thomas Casey, Kathleen Forsythe and Joseph Casey, all deceased.Loving mother-in-law to Mary McGowan Matza, grandmother to Patrick Matza (Katherine), Kevin Matza and Ryan Matza. Great grandmother to Fiona Meg Matza (deceased), Ciaran Michael Matza and Maeve Mary Matza.Noreen lived a long, healthy life. She always looked after her family, as in later years her family looked after her. Her example to her family was one of working hard and paying things forward.In 1939, Noreen left Ireland to enroll in nursing training at the Brook Hospital, Shooter's Hill Road in London, receiving her nursing credentials in 1942, enduring through the German Blitz in 1940-41. She later served as a nurse at St. Nicholas Hospital, London, providing care to tuberculosis patients from the East End, where that disease was a scourge during and after the war. She contracted the disease herself while devotedly caring for her patients.Coming to San Francisco in 1947, Noreen was re-credentialed to U.S. nursing standards at the University of San Francisco and worked as a nurse at Notre Dame Hospital, Mary's Help Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital. She met Robert (Bob) Matza in 1948 and they were married in 1949.Bob and Noreen raised their two boys in St. John's Parish and St. Mary's Park in the Mission District, later moving to the West Portal neighborhood in 1969, where they made many new friends while frequently walking through the neighborhood and attending services at St. Cecilia Church.Noreen was blessed with many lifelong friends and was especially close to her sister, Kathleen Forsythe, and her always loving cousin, Thomas Casey, late of San Francisco. She was a devoted friend to Sheila Herlihy and Maria Barrenche.Noreen will always be remembered as a loving and generous wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was ever a true friend and neighbor to many people throughout her life.The family would like to especially thank Mary Matza for her considerate and devoted care to Noreen during her last years, preparing great daily home cooked meals, scheduling and attending Dr. appointments as a medical advocate for Noreen and helping Noreen navigate the new world of online shopping.The family is also very grateful to all the staff at Portola Gardens in San Francisco where Noreen spent her last months after failing health beginning in January 2020 required her to finally give up what until then was a remarkably independent style of life. The team at Hospice by the Bay were also extremely helpful and kind to all our family, ensuring Noreen's last weeks and passing were part of a very peaceful transition.Services will be private due to COVID constraints.