Noreen Anosov

Noreen Anosov Obituary
Noreen Anosov

Of San Francisco. April 16, 2020, age 77 years. Preceded in death by her cherished parents Rae (nee Abramson) and Norman Anosov. Beloved sister of Jay Anosov. Further survived by loving cousins, other relatives and friends.
Noreen was an X-Ray Technician and X-Ray Therapist at Mt. Zion Hospital and for the University of California Hospital System. She spent her free time knitting and playing mah jong.
Private family services at Agudas Achim Cemetery, Cudahy, WI.
If desired, memorials to the are appreciated.

Suminski / Weiss
414-276-5122
SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
