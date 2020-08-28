Noreen Dolores Dunn
Noreen Dolores Dunn passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1938 to the late Eileen Dunn (Dooley) and William Dunn. The twins, Noreen and her sister Arlene, were born and raised in San Francisco. They attended school at St. John's Elementary and High School, staffed by the Ursuline Sisters.
Noreen attended Lone Mountain and San Francisco State College majoring in Education. She worked for 38 years in the San Francisco Unified School District as a first grade teacher. She enjoyed her retirement years and was involved in many charitable activities. Noreen was an affiliate of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and an Oblate of the New Camaldoli Hermitage. She was an active member of St. Emydius Parish in San Francisco.
Noreen is survived by her loving twin Sister, Sr. William Eileen Dunn (Arlene) of the Daughter of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and cousins Kathy Lindsey and family, Robert Dunn, Joan Escalmando and family, and Laura (and the late Tom) Dunn and family.
A private invitation only Vigil Service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 4:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City.. A family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma. Vigil and Funeral Mass Live-streaming links can be found at: www.duggans-serra.com/obituaries
then scroll to Noreen's online condolences.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations in Noreen's memory can be sent to: Either ANX Hospice Care 455 Hickey Blvd. #320. Daly City, CA 94015, Care America Homecare 370 Valencia Drive, So. San Francisco, CA 94080 or Supple Senior Care 808 Burlway Rd #3, Burlingame, CA 94010.