Norene Marie Schillaci(nee Cronin)Norene Marie Schillaci-Norene, a San Francisco native, passed away on November 20, 2019 after a long illness.
She was a graduate of Saint Stephen's Catholic School, Mercy High School and Lone Mountain College.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Frank Schillaci of Pleasanton (and wife Suzanne), two grandsons, Vincent and Anthony, her sister, Sheila Marko (and husband Tony) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Enid and Norbert Cronin, her sister, Patricia Louise Farber and her brother, James Stephen Cronin.
For decades, she worked at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco and Seton Hospital. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a devoted grandmother to her grandsons. She took great delight in attending their sports activities and spending time with them in her home.
A private memorial service will be held in her honor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020