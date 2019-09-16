|
Norine St.LezinNorine Alice St.Lezin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard St.Lezin. Loving mother of Barbara (James) Seal, Lawrence (Anne) St.Lezin, Mark (Elizabeth) St.Lezin, and Steven St.Lezin. Survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, her sister Mabel Herrmann plus many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Seal, her brother "Bud" and his wife Antoinette (Toni) Zahn, and her brother-in-law Joe Herrmann.
Family and friends are invited to a Rosary on Thursday, Sept. 19th at 7:00 pm at Alta Mesa Memorial Park Chapel, 695 Arastradero Road in Palo Alto. The Funeral Mass is on Friday, September 20th at 10:30 am at St. Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Avenue in Los Altos. Burial will follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019