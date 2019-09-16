Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
650-493-1041
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Church
473 Lincoln Avenue
Los Altos, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norine St. Lezin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norine Alice St. Lezin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norine Alice St. Lezin Obituary
Norine St.Lezin

Norine Alice St.Lezin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard St.Lezin. Loving mother of Barbara (James) Seal, Lawrence (Anne) St.Lezin, Mark (Elizabeth) St.Lezin, and Steven St.Lezin. Survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, her sister Mabel Herrmann plus many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Seal, her brother "Bud" and his wife Antoinette (Toni) Zahn, and her brother-in-law Joe Herrmann.

Family and friends are invited to a Rosary on Thursday, Sept. 19th at 7:00 pm at Alta Mesa Memorial Park Chapel, 695 Arastradero Road in Palo Alto. The Funeral Mass is on Friday, September 20th at 10:30 am at St. Nicholas Church, 473 Lincoln Avenue in Los Altos. Burial will follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
Download Now