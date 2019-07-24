Norine McPherson Radaikin November 14, 1937 -July 1, 2019 Norine was born in Oakland to Norman and Catherine McPherson and raised in Sacramento. In her twenties she moved back to the Bay Area, where she lived before returning to Sacramento in the 1980s. She worked as a flight attendant, nightclub photographer, telephone company operator and frame worker, and for the state of California. A 1955 graduate of Sacramento High, she was the model of a lifelong learner, earning her bachelor's degree in English in 2001 and her master's in creative writing in 2003 from CSU, Sacramento. She was proud of her Scottish heritage and traveled to Prince Edward Island, Canada, where her father was born, and the Isle of Skye in Scotland, where her family was from. She also traveled to Europe, China, Costa Rica, and Peru. She was a creative person who enjoyed painting, jewelry making, and hand-dyeing silk scarves. She was also a shaman, a tarot card reader, and a psychic. Her strongest identity, however, was as a poet, and she was deeply involved in the Bay Area and Sacramento poetry communities. Her work can be found in her two chapbooks, Generation (1998) and In the Garden (2015), as well as many other books and journals, including Susurrus and Mischief. She once bought something because, she said, the people in the ad were smiling and moving. She was smiling almost to the very end and moving toward the mystery of what comes next. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Bruce (d. 1955) and Donald (d. 1937). She is survived by her family, whom she treasured: her children, Vicki and Bruce; her grandchildren, Josh and Alex; and her daughter-in-law, Brandee, and son-in-law, Bill. At her request no services were held. Her ashes were scattered in the ocean she loved so much. "I just write little poems/on little scraps of paper/that fall into place/in my life/like falling/rain falls to earth." Excerpted from "Found" in Generation.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019