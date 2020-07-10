1/
Norma Ann Brooks
Norma Ann Brooks
Aug 19, 1932 - July 1, 2020
Norma Ann Brooks, born 8/19/1932 in San Francisco, passed away peacefully at home with family on July 1, 2020. Ann graduated from UC Berkeley in 1956. She went on to teach at Francis Scott Key Elementary School for 32 years. After retiring, she moved to Oakdale, CA. Ann loved family, traveling, gardening, food and shopping.
She is preceded in death by parents Ellis and Ruby Brooks, Marie Brooks(step-mother), sister Linda(Augie) Hagemann, brother Arthur Brooks, niece Terry Hagemann, nephew Jared Hageman and Nicole Hagemann. She is survived by Ellis(Patty) Brooks, Hallie(Walter) Alemeda, Cathey(Steven) Goodman, John(Veronica) Brooks, Steve(Janae) Hagemann, John Hagemann, Jenny(Ken) Paddock and many great nieces and nephews.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
