Norma ChanBorn in Sacramento, California, Norma passed away on May 14, 2020 in San Francisco, California.Norma married Alvin Chan in 1941 and raised six children in Oakland, California. After her third child, she returned to complete her course work at the University of California, Berkeley and graduated with a B.A. degree. Ever active in the schools and community, Norma was Chairperson of the Lake Council of the Girls Scouts of America in the 1970's. She enjoyed taking classes in all subject areas. As an avid gardener, she was a member of the San Francisco Orchid Society and was happiest working in the garden with clippers in hand. She and Alvin enjoyed traveling the world. Hawaii was a favorite and frequent destination. After Alvin passed away in 2009, she moved to the San Francisco Towers where she developed many close friendships.She is survived by her six children, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to Alvin, she is predeceased by siblings, Emily, Bessie, Edna and Willie.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 1111 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 or UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 with a designation on the memo line the gift is in memory of Norma Chan to support the Clara Shen Teaching Fund, a gerontology fund. Her family thanks Dr. Daniel Pound, Dr. Anne Thorson and the San Francisco Towers staff for many years of dedicated care. A special thanks to Hospice By the Bay. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.