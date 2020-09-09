1/1
Norma Evangeline Mullen
June 30, 1933 ~ September 3, 2020
Norma Evangeline Mullen passed away on September 3, 2020, the youngest child of Arcenio and Florence Areja.
A longtime resident of South San Francisco, Norma is survived by her husband, James, daughter Laura Zupko (Bill), son Michael Mullen (Meagean), grandsons Elijah Mullen, Patrick Zupko, and Chip Studley (Sara). She was predeceased by her beloved son James ("Jimbo") Mullen, sisters Reme Bautista, Gloria Areja, and brother Artemio Areja.
Born on June 30, 1933 in Gonzales, CA, Norma graduated from Mission High School (Class of 1951). She married her beloved husband Jim on November 13, 1954 in San Francisco; and with him, raised three children in a home that often rang with love and laughter.
She loved games of chance, whether it be playing cards with her family or finding her "lucky spot" at the casino where, more often than not, an angel of good fortune would find its way to her side.
She loved her sport teams: Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors. She'd yell encouragement, whether watching them on TV or attending live games, chastising the teams if they made a mistake or whooping with excitement if they scored.
Most of all, she loved her family; she was a loving wife, mother, favorite aunt and sister, and a delight to her children's friends when they visited the house.
Norma touched the lives of so many in her lifetime and will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. A Private family gathering will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
Family and friends may make a donation to "Autism Speaks", a charity that was near and dear to her heart, at www.autismspeaks.org.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
