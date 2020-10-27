Norma Galiano

Norma L. Galiano



Norma L. Galiano, of San Francisco, died October 8, 2020, at age 97.



Born in San Francisco to Edith and Felix Martinucci, Norma was a 1941 graduate of Polytechnic High School, then attended two years of business college. She met her husband Peter Galiano while working at Fort Mason. From 1950-1962, she worked in the Flood Building for the Appellate Division of the Internal Revenue Service. She was a longtime member of the Corte Madera Women's Club, was a regular bridge player, and enjoyed camping twice yearly with friends in Yosemite and Death Valley. She is survived by her son Keith, daughter Leslie, granddaughter Lauren, and brother Louis.



The kindest and gentlest of souls, Norma always extended herself to help others.

She will be missed by all who knew her.





