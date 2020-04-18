|
Norma GiulianiNorma Giuliani was born on October 19, 1935 in San Francisco to Joseph and Aurelia Giuliani, and passed away on April 12, 2020. She was a graduate of Galileo High School and was a banking employee for over 30 years. In her spare time she loved to watch sports, especially baseball and football. She also loved playing Bingo with friends at the Rotary Plaza where she lived for 20 years. Norma also loved to watch old movies and listening to opera. Norma and many of her friends attended Senior Focus where she enjoyed painting greeting cards, which she shared with family and friends. Norma is survived by her two sisters, Diane Giuliani and Cynthia Crivello, and brother-in-law Sebastian (Sonny) Crivello. Although she did not have any children of her own, she loved and talk about her seventeen nieces and nephews..she loved them with all her heart. R.I.P. Dear Auntie Norma, we will miss you. Due to the current pandemic there will not be funeral services. A private burial will be at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020