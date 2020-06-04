Norma JosephineKristovich

February 21, 1926 - May 28, 2020

Norma Kristovich passed away peacefully at Sutter Hospital in Sacramento, surrounded by family. She was 94. In Oct. 2019 she had moved to an assisted living facility in Carmichael to be closer to family.

A native San Franciscan, Norma was born to Annie and Christopher Kristovich, the youngest of three children. She had many colorful childhood memories of summers spent in Jackson, CA where her family ran a boardinghouse for miners.

After graduating from Lowell High School, Norma began what would become a 41-year career with the State of California in data processing when the computers were bigger than a refrigerator! She held managerial positions with the State Compensation Insurance Fund, the Dept. of Industrial Relations, and finally the Public Utilities Commission, retiring at age 60. Never one to draw attention to herself, she was very moved by a personal letter of commendation given to her by then-lieutenant governor Leo McCarthy, recognizing her dedication, capability, and trustworthiness. A devout Catholic, Norma chose to let her faith guide her to treat all people with respect and kindness.

After retiring, Norma was a long-time volunteer at St. Mary's Cathedral, and a founding member of the Docent Program. She also volunteered as a docent at the S.F. Zoo, and as a eucharistic minister at UCSF Hospital. Norma loved to travel, take classes, read, and watch the Giants on TV.

Throughout her career and volunteer work, Norma formed many deep and lasting friendships.

Norma was deeply devoted to her family, and she was a treasure to us. We all have fond memories of fun-filled weekends spent with "Normie" at her apt. in S.F., as well as vacations local and abroad.

Norma is survived by her nephew Jeffrey Payne (Robyn), nieces Victoria Moore (Edward), Paula Kristovich (Phyllis); grandnephews and nieces Andy Smith (Julie), Shelby Smith, Mike Payne (Stephanie), Steve Payne (Tiffany), Jen Jonas (Adam), Jason Moore (Lilly), great-grandnephews and nieces Brandon,Tyler, and Sarah Smith, Riley, Reese, and Connor Jonas, Samantha and Zachary Payne. Survived as well by many cherished cousins and dear life-long friends. Remembered fondly by neighbors at the apartment building where she lived for 50 years.

Pre-deceased by sister Anita Payne, brother George Kristovich, nieces Lori Kristovich and Sara Smith, nephew Michael Payne, and long-time companion Thomas Ahern.

Many thanks to the caring staff at Atria El Camino Gardens, and the nurses and doctors at Sutter Hospital who enabled us to be present with her. Father Paul McNamee connected very genuinely with Norma when giving the last rites.

Services will be private. Donations can be made to St. Anthony Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Ave., S.F., CA 94102.

Thank you, Normie, for all the beautiful memories!



