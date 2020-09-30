Norma Landucci
Norma Landucci passed away on September 26, 2020 at the age of 98.
Norma lived a rich life full of family and friends. The last of a generation, she is predeceased by her husband, Philip; her brother, Mingo Serratto; her sisters, Rose Cronan and Anne Ward; as well as her parents: Stefano and Delfina Serratto.
Proud of her Italian heritage and even more proud to be a native of the City, Norma lived her entire life in San Francisco. Her parents and older siblings emigrated from Italy and she was the first in her family to be born in the United States. She grew up in North Beach and lived in her home in the Marina district for over 65 years. Always a competitor, Norma played basketball as a young woman, pitched in the backyard wiffle ball games, hit a hole-in-one at age 69, bowled a 174 as a 93-year-old and could still walk the two-mile round trip to Safeway until she was 94 years old.
Norma worked for the Army during World War II, followed by jobs at Zappettini's Wholesale Florist and the CA Dept. of Agriculture. A strong and fiercely independent woman, she raised her four children singlehandedly after the premature death of her husband over 50 years ago.
To "Nonni," family was most important, hosting gatherings for birthdays and holidays at her home, highlighted by hors d'oeuvres and her incomparable homemade gnocchi and gravy. Our family will always remember her reminding us to wear an undershirt, put on stockings, and in Genovese dialect, to "mangia e tagia." She loved to dance, and loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world. Nonni was made of steel and her example will serve as a guiding light in our lives.
Norma is survived by her four children: Linda (Dennis McMahon, dec.), Paul (Mary Guerra), Richard (Karen) and Elaine (Kevin Hennessy); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Norma's loving caregivers at Cypress at Golden Gate, especially Daisy Dizon. A private service will be held due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a favorite charity
.