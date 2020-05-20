Norma Helena MifsudNorma Helena Mifsud died peacefully on May 12, 2020 after a long battle with dementia and other illness. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mifsud, devoted mother of Virginia Tylenda (Donald), Steven Mifsud (Patricia), Kenneth Mifsud (Anita), Lawrence Mifsud (deceased) Brian Mifsud (Jesi), Norine Vukovics (Richard), John Mifsud (Tricia), and William Mifsud (Rosemarie). Adoring grandmother to Ashley (Tylenda) Thaxton and Gino Tylenda; Garrett and Melissa Mifsud; Matthew, Kristin and Kaitlyn Mifsud; Nikolas, Ian and Helena Mifsud; Christian, Alessandra and Olivia Vukovics; Joseph and Luke Mifsud; and, Anastasia and Colin Mifsud. Loving great-grandmother to Pearce and Violet Mifsud-Cummings and Addison Mifsud. Devoted sister to the late Rodney Vescovi. Born March 10, 1934 to Ottavio and Rosa Vescovi in North Beach, and raised in Visitacion Valley, Norma was a 1951 graduate of Balboa High School. Upon graduation, she took a job as a comptometer operator for Langendorf Bread Company. In 1957, she met the love of her life, Joseph Mifsud at a Young Catholics Association dance and they began an exceptionally loving and devoted relationship that lasted through 45 years of marriage. A 36-year resident of South San Francisco and founding member of Mater Dolorosa Parish, Norma was very active in both the school and parish. Later, she and Joe moved to Wilton, California in 1995 where she lived until 2012. She spent her final years back in the Bay Area living at Sterling Court in San Mateo and then in Pleasanton close to her loving family. Norma was a gifted portrait artist and singer who took great joy in singing with her choir group at Carnegie Hall and for Pope John Paul II at Candlestick Park, but her greatest pride came when she sang "Ave Maria" at her children's weddings. She was a remarkably creative person with many natural talents including a great sense of humor and a positive view of life. More than anything else, Norma loved to spend time with her children and their families and took great enjoyment in celebrating birthdays, holidays, first Holy Communions and other activities and events with her 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She would often remark that her greatest satisfaction came from knowing that all of her children and their offspring were good people and productive members of society.Due to San Mateo County COVID Shelter in Place restrictions, the Visitation, Rosary, and Funeral will be closed to all but immediate family. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be scheduled in 2021 and announced at a later a date.