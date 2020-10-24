Norma Niemann

Norma (Jurin) Niemann
January 26, 1945 - October 19, 2020
Norma Julia Niemann (Jurin) passed away October 19 at home in San Francisco with her son by her side.
Norma was born January 26, 1945 in Lodi, CA, daughter of Sofi Jurin (Battaiola), from Italy, and Mike Jurin, from Croatia; the youngest sibling of Lena and Mario Jurin.
Growing up in the country on her parents' simple farm in Lockford, CA, Norma sought a world wider than the one she was raised in. As soon as she learned how to read, her imagination was captured and nourished by literature—teachers and librarians found an avid reader always ready to immerse herself in a steady stream of books. And, when her parents took her as a girl to San Francisco to meet her godparents, a sophisticated couple living on Market St., her imagination grew even wider: she was captivated by the City, making it her dream to live there one day. Books and San Francisco would prove to be central motifs holding deep meaning in Norma's life.
Shortly after graduating from Lodi High in 1962, she moved to San Francisco, studying at San Francisco State University, and graduating with a degree in English Literature in 1966. For the rest of her life, Norma made her home in the city of her dreams, marrying, renting an apartment in North Beach, buying an Edwardian nestled in between Noe Valley and the Mission, and raising a San Franciscan son.
Norma worked for 35 years as a public school English teacher in the South San Francisco Unified School District. First at Parkway and Westborough Junior High Schools, and finally El Camino High School, Norma was known for being a fun, caring teacher passionate about the written word. She always had time for her students and especially enjoyed helping the spunky student, the square pegs who might not always fit precisely in rigid school systems. Norma was known as a compassionate colleague, always willing to lend an ear or help mentor younger teachers. She also wasn't afraid to challenge the many norms in place, standing up to power to challenge sexism and discrimination, and questioning the appropriateness of military recruiting on campus.
In addition to her great love of reading, Norma was a quilter (making many quilts for friends' children), studied Italian (taking many years of classes in San Francisco and Italia and reading over 100 books in the language), a passionate and knowledgeable Giants fan and season ticket holder (she boasted: "how many moms do you know that could name the entire Giants pitching staff?"), a Scrabble savant, a world traveler, and an accomplished cook, hosting many fine dinner parties. She enjoyed eating out, fine wine, hiking, exercise, and spending time in nature, especially Lake Tahoe. In 2018 Norma became a grandmother, called "Nunna" by her grandson, and never was her smile wider than when she spent time with her grandson William.
She is survived by many dear friends, young and old, near and far; her nephew and niece Scott and Nicole Jurin of Galt, CA; and her daughter-in-law Ann-Louise Esserlind, son, Johnny Niemann, and grandson William Birk Esserlind-Niemann of Copenhagen, Denmark.
A celebration of Norma's life will be held when it can be done so in the warm, festive manner she'd want it to be. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Norma's memory to Doctors Without Borders
. Finally, the best way to remember Norma may be to do what she did well: cherish those you love and remember that, even during tough times, this fleeting life is a blessing.