Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home
2 Park Road
Burlingame, CA 94010
650-342-6617
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church,
300 Alameda De Las Pulgas,
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Norma Pert Obituary
Norma Shunney Pert

Nov. 17, 1924 - Feb. 1, 2019

Loving wife of then late Leo Pert, Jr., devoted mother of Marie Pert Boitano (Steve), Joseph John Pert (Anne),beloved grandmother of Gary Boitano, Anthony Boitano, Ashley Pert, Christopher Pert, loving sister to Annita Shunney Ritter, Claire Shunney.
Norma was a native of Central Falls, Rhode Island and was a 50-year volunteer at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital. Norma was the oldest female parishioner at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in San Mateo as well as, residing in San Mateo for 60 years, too. Norma was an avid swimmer, reader, and cook. She loved her crossword puzzles, as well as, attending symphonies but above all, her biggest joy was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandson were her passion in life.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 12:30 pm at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church, 300 Alameda De Las Pulgas, San Mateo, Ca.
Memorials can be made to St. Leo's Catholic School,1051 W. San Fernando St., San Jose, Ca 95126, ATTN: MBAPPEAL, in memory of Norma Shunney Pert.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
