Norman Andrew Bonner
Aug 3, 1920-March 27, 2019San Francisco-Livermore-Santa Cruz
Norman Andrew Bonner passed away after a very short illness following a stroke on March 27, 2019 at the age of 98 in Santa Cruz.
He was born in San Francisco on August 3, 1920, the only child of Alfred William Bonner from Belfast, Ireland and Nathalia Marie Lundstrom. He grew up in the upper Mission District, on the corner of Cumberland and Sanchez Streets. Norman graduated from Lick-Wilmerding High School in 1937, received his BS in Chemistry in 1942 from UC Berkeley (where he met his beloved wife of 63 years, Adela Hurni, from Hughson, California). He received his BS and PhD in Chemistry from Princeton in 1944-45. He was then hired to work for the secret Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, where Adela joined him. World War II ended shortly after. They were married in Santa Fe on September 8, 1945. Following their time in New Mexico, Norman taught chemistry at Washington University in St Louis where their daughter was born, and at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. In 1953, they returned home to California, and Norman spent the rest of his career as a research scientist at Lawrence Livermore (Radiation) Laboratory.
The words most often used to describe Norman by all who knew him were "brilliant, kind, gentle, funny and fair".
Norman is survived by his daughter Eleanor and son-in-law Richard Anderson; his partner, best friend and loving companion, Shirley Miramontes Brown; his "adopted" daughter Rachel Fatoohi; "borrowed" daughters Deidre Gauldiger and Robin Pepper (Shirley's daughters), and Maureen Volponi and Jacky Poulsen; nieces Susan Hurni Nelson, Jane Hurni Besch and Charlotte Hurni Erickson, cousin Margee McCafferty, numerous Lundstrom and Bonner cousins, and all of Shirley's extended, loving family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Adela Hurni Bonner.
A celebration of life will be held on October 19 at the family home in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, light a candle in his honor wherever you may be. Or contributions can be made to: The Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, Regional Parks Foundation, Guide Dogs for the Blind, or any group close to your heart.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019