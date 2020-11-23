1/1
Norman Fairclough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman James Fairclough "Norm"

Norman James Fairclough "Norm" deceased on November 16, 2020 just before midnight following complications from a slip and fall. Norm was born on May 15, 1927 to Mary Alice and Henry Fairclough in San Francisco, California. He attended SF schools, grew up there and later moved to Marin County with his young family into a home he built there. Over the years the family also lived in San Lorenzo and after retirement Norm and Betty lived in El Dorado Hills, Livermore and Fremont.
He proudly served our country during World War II working as an airplane and engine mechanic. His later professional career was spent with both Dictaphone and Xerox in San Francisco; but he also continued to build homes on the side.
He met his beloved wife, Betty Louise Camuffo, through friends and they married on March 30, 1952. They had four children: Kathryn, Steven, Michael and David. They enjoyed frequent weekends at Russian River and after their children were raised they were fortunate to travel throughout Europe and part of Asia. When not in his garage workshop fixing electronic items and crafting toys for his grandchildren, he took up genealogy as a hobby, recreating the story of the family's past.
Norm is survived by his wife Betty, all four children as well as grandchildren Ryan, Kyle and Austin Fairclough; Rachel and Noah Maney; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Harry Hall; and niece Linda Lewis.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved