Norman James Fairclough "Norm"



Norman James Fairclough "Norm" deceased on November 16, 2020 just before midnight following complications from a slip and fall. Norm was born on May 15, 1927 to Mary Alice and Henry Fairclough in San Francisco, California. He attended SF schools, grew up there and later moved to Marin County with his young family into a home he built there. Over the years the family also lived in San Lorenzo and after retirement Norm and Betty lived in El Dorado Hills, Livermore and Fremont.

He proudly served our country during World War II working as an airplane and engine mechanic. His later professional career was spent with both Dictaphone and Xerox in San Francisco; but he also continued to build homes on the side.

He met his beloved wife, Betty Louise Camuffo, through friends and they married on March 30, 1952. They had four children: Kathryn, Steven, Michael and David. They enjoyed frequent weekends at Russian River and after their children were raised they were fortunate to travel throughout Europe and part of Asia. When not in his garage workshop fixing electronic items and crafting toys for his grandchildren, he took up genealogy as a hobby, recreating the story of the family's past.

Norm is survived by his wife Betty, all four children as well as grandchildren Ryan, Kyle and Austin Fairclough; Rachel and Noah Maney; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Harry Hall; and niece Linda Lewis.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store