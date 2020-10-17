Norman Lew

Nov. 11, 1937 - Oct. 7, 2020

Norman Lew was born on Hangah Alley in San Francisco's Chinatown at the height of the Great Depression, the second son of Jee and Ng Him Jeung Lew. His early years in a small multifamily unit with no running hot water mirrored the experiences of many other immigrants of that time, and set a moral compass to guide an exemplary life. His was a life well lived with deep roots in Chinatown: from playful Chinatown Flying Eagles kid to dedicated community social justice advocate to active member of the Golden Hill Golf Club. Norman was devoted to his family and friends, to his community, and shared a kindred spirit with myriad others. With his kindness and his generous energy Norman brightened the lives of so many others with a bit of sunshine and a ray of hope for a good life ahead. Norman was resolute, and always with bilingual humor and a twinkle at the ready. He was always the valiant look-you-in-the-eye optimist, even through these trying years with progressive supranuclear palsy.



Norman graduated from UC Berkeley and was a dedicated Cal Bears fan. He graduated from Hastings Law School in 1962, was a senior partner at Lew Fong Leung Lee and Chan APC, and was formerly: Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Chinese for Affirmative Action, Co-chairperson of the Chinese Culture Foundation, President and founding member of the Asian American Bar Association, Board member of San Francisco Association and of Gateway Bank, FSA. A special nod goes out to Norman's lifelong support for protecting the equal dignity of all races, orientations, and people at every stage in life.



Norman is dearly missed by his wife Irene, daughter Norene with Peter, son Michael, brother Weyman with Dana, sisters Jane, Shirley with Homer, Eileen with Gordon, grandchildren Jack and Olivia, and many extensive family members. The family thanks the dedicated caregivers.



