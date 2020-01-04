|
|
Norman Stanford Rapp
February 26, 1927 - December 28, 2019Norman Stanford Rapp, 92, of San Francisco, California, passed away peacefully in the arms of his family on Saturday, December 28, 2019, while on Christmas holiday in La Verne, California.
Norm attended Guadalupe Elementary School and Balboa High School in San Francisco. Upon graduation from Balboa in 1944, Norm committed to serving our nation by enlisting to fight in World War II in the Army Air Corp (Air Force of today). Norm was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corp on December 27, 1946.
In 1953, Norm married his beautiful and precious wife, Dorothea Joan Rapp, in San Francisco and loved strong for 33 years until her passing in 1986.
Norm's life and passion up to the day he passed revolved around Auto Racing, with a focus on Midget racing on oval dirt and asphalt tracks. Norm began attending auto races at 2 years of age with his father, Gene, who raced in the early 1920's. Norm drove race cars competitively for 19 years from 1948 until 1967, finishing with over 150 race wins, including 70+ trophy dashes and main events combined. In 1953, Norm began his business, Norm Rapp Racing Equipment, out of the basement in his residence at 329 Rolph and then moved across the street to 5 Cordova Street in 1961. Norm has owned and operated his business for the past 66 years, until the Lord hugged him into Heaven…the Golden Speedway.
Through Norm's zest, zeal and love for auto racing, he would answer his phone, "Zoom…Zoom…Norm Rapp Racing Equipment". Norm not only had a tremendous passion for the sport of auto racing but he truly loved the "people" in the racing community.
Norm was blessed and honored to be inducted into 6 Hall of Fames: Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) 1986, Motorsports Press Association 2004, Balboa High School Hall of Merit 2005, West Capitol Speedway 2007, Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) 2015, and National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame 2015.
Norm, San Francisco born and raised…a proud City Boy…shared his huge love of sports with his son, John and their Faithful support of the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors. Norm established and John carries forward the Rapp family tradition, being season ticket holders for the Warriors for since 1974 (46 years) and 49ers since 1980 (40 years).
A special Thank You to all of the gracious, loving, fine folks, doctors, nurses and volunteers at the San Francisco Veterans Administration hospital.
Norm is survived by his daughter and son, Donna and John, daughter-in-law, Cammie "CJ", grandsons Dillon and Austin, sister-in-law Barbara Cross Ashley, nieces Christine Rapp Losey, Denise Pawson Rugato, nephews Craig, Steve, Bill and Tim, great nieces Katherine, Susan and Rachel, great nephews Jeff, Bryan and Brandon, great-great nieces Madelynn, Isabelle, Gabriella, Braelynn and Alice and great-great nephew, Waylon. Norm was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Helen and Gene H., precious wife Dorothea Joan and brother Gene E., only 9 days prior on December 19th.
A Celebration of Norm's Life will be held on Friday, January 10th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City at 11 am (viewing at 10 am), being laid to rest at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma at 1 pm, followed by a reception. Casual attire – no black suits.
In lieu of flowers, the Rapp Family would graciously ask that any memorial donations be provided to Furry Friends Rescue, an all-volunteer, non-profit Bay Area companion animal rescue organization @ www.FurryFriendsRescue.org or via P.O. Box 7270, Fremont, CA 94537-7270.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020