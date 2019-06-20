Norman Philip "Ross" Rossman May 14, 1938 - May 30, 2019 Norman Philip Rossman, known to a select group of friends as "Ross," passed away on May 30, 2019, at the age of 81 years.



Born in Boston, MA, May 14, 1938, he considered himself a native San Franciscan at heart. Norm attended Boston University before deciding to see the world via the US Navy. During that time, he visited almost every continent including Antarctica where he frolicked with penguins. He also hit a single in an organized baseball game at Capetown, a feat he was so proud of, he wrote home about it and retold the story for decades.

Planting roots in San Francisco, Norm met and married Cathie, and they had two daughters. From then on, Norm could often be found rooting for his beloved SF Giants and 49ers, coaching and rooting on his daughters' sports teams, cracking jokes at the dinner table, or with his schnoz in a book.

Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel "Rossi" and Betty Rossman and dear friend William "Bug" McMahon.

Survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathie O'Brien, née Graf, daughters Elisabeth and Irene, and three grandchildren David, Charlotte, and Catherine. Norm also left behind the third member of the trio, Walter Vetromile. Bug, Ross, and Wally comprised the inseparable three Amigos, always together despite the distance.

The world will be a little less fun now, but if you are quiet of an evening, I guarantee you will hear the angels laughing and slapping their knees at one of his jokes.

Celebration of life July 27, 2019, Benicia, CA. Call 415-793-0811 for directions.

