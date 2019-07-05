Norm Hannon September 9, 1928 - May 19, 2019 Normile (Norm) Hannon passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at the Oakmont of Mariner Point retirement community in Alameda, CA. Born Normile Alexander Hannon in Norwich, NY on September 9, 1928, Norm was a lifelong outdoorsman with a passion for hiking, fishing, and golf. Norm served as a Military Policeman in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1948. He then attended Le Moyne College and graduated in 1952. Upon graduation, he worked as a copy editor for the Syracuse Post Standard until 1959. Norm moved to California in 1959 where he joined the Oakland Tribune as a sports writer. In 1964, he left the paper to teach high school English and coach golf at Novato High School. He later returned to the Tribune in 1969 and retired from the paper in 1985. Norm is pre-deceased by his sisters Margaret Hannon and Anne Hannon, as well as his brother Kevin Hannon. Norm is a beloved Uncle, who is survived by his nephew Patrick Hannon, nieces Kathleen Hannon and Megan O'Connell, and six great- nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, Norwich, NY and interment in the family cemetery.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019