Norris Franklin Hatfield Jr
October 21, 1925 – February 9, 2020Frank Hatfield, one of San Francisco's colorful and remarkable characters, died at California Veterans home in Redding on Feb 9. He was 94.
Frank was a native Californian and third cousin twice removed from Devil Anse Hatfield of the legendary Hatfield and McCoy feud. He joined the Navy on his 17th birthday, shipped out to Australia, got malaria in New Guinea and later joined the USS Nashville, which participated in landings at Morotai and Leyete. On Dec.13, 1944, Frank was aboard when a kamikaze hit the Nashville killing over 130 crew members.
He moved to New York City in the early 1950s, married Patricia Butler and the couple had 3 daughters. His PTSD was undiagnosed until much later in his life, however it proved challenging to family life. He divorced in 1961.
Frank returned to sea life as a Merchant Marine, shipped out to Greenland, and traveled throughout Europe, Africa, South America and Indonesia. He was an amateur photographer, whose immaculate penmanship reflected his keen interest in numbers, words, letters, Chinese characters, puzzles, currency, fire arms, science and weeds. He took delight in small, subtle things such as dandelions growing through cracks in the sidewalks. He could say "butterfly" in over 70 languages.
For over 40 years Frank rented an 11-by-11 foot flat atop a Sansome St. hotel, sleeping on a mat at night and exploring the City by day. In a 2014 photo profile, the Chronicle's Mike Kepka spent the day with him. "When he leaves for the day - bags in hand and dressed in khaki, with the cuffs and collar removed for added comfort - he seems free. Though he keeps to himself at the hotel, he'll talk to almost anybody about any subject when he goes outside."
A medical marvel, Frank twice beat terminal cancer diagnoses in the 1980s by taking high doses of Vitamin C. "Me, at 88, I should have been dead a dozen times. Once I stop moving, my whole way of life will change." he told Kepka.
Above all else Frank was a people person who loved walking the streets, telling stories and socializing in coffee houses at The Ferry Building and Chinatown. He was strappingly tall, good looking and easy going with a curious nature and eclectic personality who is survived by three daughters and will be greatly missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020