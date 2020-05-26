Nuccia (Nancy) SollecitoJanuary 21, 1920 – May 23, 2020Nuccia Sollecito passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 100 years old. Beloved wife of Sebastiano Sollecito, who preceded her in death in 2002, and the dear sister of Ninetta Mirabile, Santina Garofalo, and the late Lucia Cappuccio, Giuseppe Storaci, and Salvatore Storaci. Devoted mother of Joseph Sollecito (Julie), Serafina Collins (William), Laura Vicuña (Patricio), and Lucy Hodges (Frank).Adoring Nonna to Emmett Moses, Sandy Radicalli (Ron), Julie Rutherford (Mark), John Moses (Amanda), Kristie Hoover (Matt), Jennifer Acton (Marc), Michell Freeman (Octave), Matthew Hodges, Lauren Collins, Francis Collins (Pia), and Alison Collins (deceased). Loving great-grandmother to her ten great-grandchildren Brooke, Samantha, Kayla, Giada, Chloe, Dominic, Jackson, Ellie, Camille, and Joseph. She is also survived by a large extended family throughout Italy and Argentina.Nuccia was born January 21, 1920 in Siracusa, Sicily to Vincenzo Storaci and Laura (nee Bottaro). She married the love of her life, Sebastiano, in October of 1945. Nuccia immigrated to San Francisco in 1953, where she and Sebastiano raised their family in the North Beach and Sunset neighborhoods, eventually moving to San Bruno, where she was a resident for the past 35 years.Nuccia lived a full life, as a true matriarch and homemaker. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, dedicated to raising her children and guiding them through childhood and into adulthood. As her children left home and began families of their own, she was always there, lending her support and offering her words of wisdom. She especially loved her role as Nonna, and was the world's best babysitter. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Nuccia's hands and feet were rarely idle - she loved to cook big family dinners, always making the holidays magical, kept an immaculate home, was an expert seamstress, and loved to knit, especially baby booties. She will be remembered as the best wife, mother, sister, nonna, and bisnonna in every way, and will be forever in our hearts.Riposa in PaceDue to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020. We look forward to a Celebration of Life in honor of our mother once restrictions are lifted.