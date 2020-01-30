|
|
Charlene OlerCharlene Mae Oler, 75, of San Francisco, passed away on December 9, 2019 in San Francisco. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM at the Pleasant Hill Recreation Center (McHale Room) located at 320 Civic Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA.
Charlene was born in Springfield, Illinois to parents Charles and Edna Hunt on October 23, 1944. She married Curtis Oler on February 14, 1993 in San Francisco. She graduated from San Francisco State University. She worked as a Deputy Clerk for the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for 17 years. Prior to her employment at the US Court of Appeals, she was a paralegal secretary. Charlene was the first woman chairman of the SF criminal Grand Jury in 1972.
Charlene is preceded in death by her parents and brother Cloyd Hunt.
Charlene is survived by her husband Curtis Oler, her son Steven Kluzek, her daughter Mary Anne Beach, and her 6 grandchildren: Thomas Kluzek, David Kluzek, Caitlyn Kluzek, Shelby Kluzek, Juliet Beach and Alec Beach.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020