Olga Badillo
1930 - 2020
Olga Sidoni Badillo
December 15, 1930 - May 24, 2020
Olga "Olly" Sidoni Badillo passed away peacefully of natural causes. She was 89 years old. Beloved wife of the late Adolfo P. Badillo, M.D.; enduring sister of James Sidoni (Jefferson City, Missouri), loving mother of Thomas (San Bruno, CA), Ann (Palo Alto, CA), John (Oakland, CA), Edward Badillo (deceased) and caring grandmother to Erin, Carolyn, Morgan Badillo, Mia and Perri Pond, and Angelo Badillo.

Olly was born in Buffalo, NY, and attended School 22, and Holy Angeles Academy. She was a graduate of the pioneering B.S. Nursing class of 1951 from Niagara University, Lewiston, NY. In the early '50s, she traveled west on a cross-country road trip and she eventually landed in San Francisco. There she met her future husband, Adolfo P. Badillo M.D as they both worked in the recovery room at St. Joseph's Hospital. Olly worked for Public Health Departments of New York City, San Francisco, and for over 40 years she supported her husband's medical practice and cared for their patients on 24th Street, the heart of the Mission District in San Francisco.

The Badillo home, 1400 Monterey Blvd in San Francisco, was known by many as the "Big House", a place where extended family and friends were always welcome. Their home was the first mainland stop for numerous Filipino relatives throughout her life. She maintained an open-door policy for all of her children's friends. She was the ultimate hostess of countless gatherings and holiday parties for her extended Italian and Filipino families and her legendary children's graduation parties.

Olly loved to dance and to enjoy life itself. She was an adventurous spirit, and always supported her children and grandchildren to pursue their dreams. She is remembered by all for her love of family, community, and service. And above all, she was a pioneering woman for her time!

Olly belonged to the at-large sisterhood of nurses and we are grateful for the kindness and service returned to her by Pathways Hospice, Britannia House of Redwood City, and Palo Alto Commons.

There will be a celebration of life in the future and no immediate service due to COVID.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
