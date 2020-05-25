Olga Bucini
Olga Anita Bucini
July 29, 1929 - May 22, 2020
Passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at her home in Daly City, CA on Friday May 22, 2020 at the age of 90 years old.

Olga's real love in life was her husband Rosario Bucini (deceased), and her family and friends. Survived by sons Michael Bucini (Blanca Rivas), James Bucini (Patricia); grandsons Paul Bucini, Anthony Bucini (and family), granddaughter Laurie Basco (and family), along with other family members, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends she loved dearly.

We the family would like to thank, Menchie Roque, her caregiver and friend, and also the TuiaSOSopho family and friends for all their help in the care of our Mom. Special thanks to Paula who sat holding Mom's hand until she took her last breath. She will truly be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity!

A Celebration of Life will happen at a to be determined later date.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 25 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
