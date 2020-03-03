|
Olga R. CiminoPassed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving daughters on February 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Olga was born in Tampa Florida to Jose and Generosa Torres, Spanish immigrants from the Galicia region of Northern Spain, on September 3, 1925. In 1947 she married the love of her life,
Sebastian 'Sam' Cimino, and drove across country to San Francisco in 1950. Olga and Sam were happily married for 71 years. She loved her family, music, dancing and gardening. Olga is survived by her daughters: Linda (Frank) Cookson, Diana (Mike) Burleson, Cynthia (Orestes) Hnatt; 6 grandchildren: Scott (Nicole) Cookson, Lisa (Kevin) Kerr, Chad (Nicole) Burleson, Shannon Burleson, Krista (Steven) Barber, and Rachael (Adam Andrew) Hnatt; 10 great-grandchildren from the ages of 16 years to 6 months; sister-in-law Leila Whitmire; plus many beloved nieces and nephews. Olga was predeceased by her husband on October 4, 2018 and sisters Josephina Gonzalez and Dalia Menendez.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on March 16, 2020 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City, followed by the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , https://alz.org/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020