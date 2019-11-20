Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Olga Denegri


1919 - 2019
Olga Denegri Obituary
Olga Pauline Denegri

October 18, 1919 ~ November 15, 2019

Olga Pauline Denegri was born on October 18th, 1919 in San Francisco, CA and passed on November 15, 2019 at the age of 100 years old. She was living in Santa Cruz, CA at the time of her death.

Olga graduated from Commerce High School in 1937. She had a long and fulfilling career at Great American Insurance Company. She spent the last several years of her life in Santa Cruz, under the care of her sister, nieces and nephews, and the caring staff at Paradise Villa.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents Filipo and Rosa Denegri (Crosetti). She is survived by her sister Aurelia Woodard and her nieces and nephews.

Her last wishes were to have a funeral mass at Star of the Sea Church and a private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Services will be held Friday, November 22nd, at 10am.

The family wants to extend their gratitude to Dr. Michael and Michelle Suval, for all of their time spent making sure Olga was well cared for, especially at the end of her life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
