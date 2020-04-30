|
|
Olga T. Gemignani
March 30, 1925-April 23, 2020Olga Theresa Gemignani, first generation, born in Dunsmuir, California, moved to San Francisco at an early age with her mother and father Vincenzo and Theresa Poloni (Italian immigrants) and brother Bruno where they settled in the Portola District. Graduating from Balboa High School and showing artistic talent she enrolled in what was then the Academy of Art College where she polished her talents in graphics, excelling in caricature drawing and lettering. Olga, having been introduced to Ermo (a North Beach Italian) through her brother Bruno, both training in pharmacy in the army reserves, hit it off well, got married and their first child Cheryl appeared 9 months later followed by Chris and Michael, all 3 years apart. Olga enjoyed raising her children, entertaining neighbors, friends, relatives and priests from St. Elizabeth's Parish and later, St, Ignatius High School, cooking excellent meals, occasionally the ingredients of which came from Ermo's hunting excursions; doves and polenta, roasted wild duck. As the nest emptied, and having ever more to give, two daughters were born, Gina and Linda, and a desire to move to a better climate.Olga chose Redwood City, Jimmy followed and life celebration continued.Olga rekindled her love for making art, taking painting classes at Cañada college, gardening, throwing 4th of July barbecues by the pool and welcoming grandchildren Jessica, Roxanne, Leo, Matteo and Mikaela. Following her husband's death, life seemed too big. She entered assisted living, still the life of the party and later, a memory care facility where she lived out the rest of her life.She passed away on a beautiful spring day surrounded by her children, present and in spirit. Preceded in death by husband Ermo "Jimmy", and son Chris. Survived by Cheryl and Mick Guheen (Marin), Lara (Gainsville, FL),Kofi Nouve (NG), Michael and Megan (S.F.), Gina (Davis), Linda "Chula" (Nevada City) and grandchildren Jessica, Roxanne, Leo, Matteo and Mikaela.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2020