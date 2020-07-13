Olive Bavins

Olive L. Bavins





Olive L. Bavins (nee Norman) has passed away peacefully from natural causes just short of her 94th birthday.



Olive was born in the Canadian BC smelting town of Trail. Shortly afterwards her father moved the family to a farm near Dawson Creek BC, where he raised cows, pigs, and chickens, and Olive would ride the four miles to school by horse. After completing her education in business studies, she got her first job in Whitehorse, Yukon, during one of the coldest spells ever to hit the region. Early in her life, she took up a lifelong interest – travelling. With some friends she embarked on a seven-month European trip staying at youth hostels



In Edmonton, Canada, in 1955, Olive met her husband, Len. Like her, he enjoyed travelling and outdoor adventures. He was among those who, while mountaineering on Mt. Seymour, watched in horror as Olive slipped. She ripped her ice axe away from her throat and fell 100 feet down the mountainside and into a 20-foot fissure. She was rescued by a first responder helicopter – the first such rescue in Canada.



Since 1962, she lived in San Francisco, California. While holding down a long and successful real estate career, she continued to travel, visiting some 141 countries. She lived and worked in New Zealand and Australia, visited Nepal, travelled from the North to South of India and from the top of Egypt to the tip of South Africa. She climbed Ayers Rock in Australia and walked on the Great Wall of China. She sailed on the Nile, Amazon and Irrawaddy rivers and journeyed through the Suez and Panama canals.

She travelled into her eighties, most recently visiting Kamchatka, Timbuktu, and the Khyber Pass where she was accompanied by guards brandishing AK47s.



An enthusiastic outdoorswoman, Olive was an avid hiker and backpacker. As a Sierra Club backpack leader, she helped to popularize this sport by giving many demonstrations to others.



She was an expert birder and knowledgeable identifier of wildflowers, butterflies, and trees. She was proud to have been involved in the conservation of two tracts of land for the Sonoma Land Trust.



She was a passionate gardener of fruit, vegetables, and flowers (especially sweet peas and orchids) and was the active co-chair of her neighborhood association. When home, she stayed in touch with her many family members and friends around the world by phone and email.



Olive was an enthusiastic and active member the Sierra Club, California Native Plant Society, California Orchid Society, California Alpine Club, and many others. She was a generous donor to many nonprofits including the Nature Conservancy, de Young Museum, and California Academy of Sciences.



Olive is predeceased in death by her loving husband, Len, and is survived by numerous family members and friends in Canada, the Bay Area, and elsewhere, including her niece Beverly Norman Cave of Kelowna, BC.



She has received a green burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Marin County, California. A Celebration of Life is pending. It is suggested that gifts in her memory be made to the Sonoma Land Trust - Aja@sonomalandtrust.org, - 822 Fifth Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.







