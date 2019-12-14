|
Oliver Celeste Storti
October 24, 1924 – December 7, 2019 At 95 years young our dad passed away peacefully with his children and grandchildren by his side. Oliver was preceded in death by his wonderful wife Loyola Claire (Noonan) Storti. He leaves behind his children, Matthew, Celeste (Jack), Marty (Diana) and Bill (Megan). He was the deeply loved grandfather of Casey, Joey, Claire, Erich, Mario, Lindsey (Logan & Gunnar) and his little buddy Dylan. He also leaves behind his brother and sister in law George and Tora Storti of Petaluma. Oliver was preceded by his brother and in laws; Mario and Margaret Pidroni, Fred and Pat Adams, Harry and Francis Finigan, Bob and Mary Linari, and Ralph and Betty Ann Maloney. He is the cherished Uncle and Grand Uncle to many nieces and nephews from the Storti, Pidroni, Adams Finigan, Cavellini, Fretis, McNeil, Linari, Maloney and Gomes families.
Oliver was born in Santa Rosa to George (Venice) and Rosa (Turin) Storti who immigrated from Italy in the late 1800's. They lived in the mountains of Northern California mining for gold eventually settling in Fort Jones, California. Oliver entered WWII in the middle of his senior year of High School and was assigned to the 66th Black Panther Infantry Division. He was shipped to the European Theater, landing in Normandy on Christmas Day 1944. He was assigned to various locations in Germany France and Austria.
After the war he moved to San Francisco eventually meeting a sassy Irish red head named Loyola who knocked him off his feet. They were married on January 31, 1959 at St. Monica's and enjoyed 45 happy years together.
Oliver entered the San Francisco Fire Department in 1958 rising through the ranks to Assistant Chief. One of his last and most proud responsibilities was facilitating the hiring of the first women firefighters into the SFFD. Oliver leaves behind a multi - generational legacy of San Francisco Firefighters with his son Bill, son in law Jack, and grandson Joey.
Retiring in 1988 Oliver and Loyola traveled extensively throughout the world where he always managed to fit in a round or two of golf. Many of their trips were with the Saint Marty's College rugby team coached by their son Marty. Our dad was an avid golfer first playing in 1946. A few of his highlights were golfing at St. Andrews, making his first hole-in-one on the 8th hole at Harding Park during a fire department tournament in 1983, and shooting his age (72) for the first of many times on July 30, 1997.
Our family would like to thank his devoted caregivers that took such good care of our dad; Angie, Margaret, Patsy, and Joji.
A Funeral Mass Service will be celebrated on Friday, December 20th at St. Monica's Catholic Church, Geary Blvd. at 23rd Avenue starting with visitation at 10:30am Funeral at 11:00am. There will be a celebration immediately following. Burial will be private.
One of our dad's passions was raising money for St. Monica's Parish and St. Ignatius through Bingo. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Monica's.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019