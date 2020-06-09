Olivette Frances Paolini
May 2, 1919 - June 4, 2020
Olivette Frances Paolini passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at the age of 101.
Beloved wife of the late George A. Paolini for 65 years and only child of Stephen and Mary Bongiovanni, natives of Italy. Ollie was born in San Francisco on May 2, 1919 and married George in December 1945. She was devoted to George who predeceased her in 2010.
The DelBonta and Materna/Smith families along with other friends gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday on May 2, 2019.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Alma Via, the caregivers from Institute on Aging and Pathways Hospice for their wonderful care this past year and especially to Gwen from Seniors at Home, for her loving care of Ollie.
A private burial will be held at Cypress Lawn Cemetery, Colma, with a memorial at a later date.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
May 2, 1919 - June 4, 2020
Olivette Frances Paolini passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at the age of 101.
Beloved wife of the late George A. Paolini for 65 years and only child of Stephen and Mary Bongiovanni, natives of Italy. Ollie was born in San Francisco on May 2, 1919 and married George in December 1945. She was devoted to George who predeceased her in 2010.
The DelBonta and Materna/Smith families along with other friends gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday on May 2, 2019.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Alma Via, the caregivers from Institute on Aging and Pathways Hospice for their wonderful care this past year and especially to Gwen from Seniors at Home, for her loving care of Ollie.
A private burial will be held at Cypress Lawn Cemetery, Colma, with a memorial at a later date.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.