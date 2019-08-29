|
Olympia Marie DeMicheliBeloved sister, aunt, and adopted "Nonnie" Olympia "Ollie" Marie (Meneghetti) DeMicheli passed away peacefully at 11:15 p.m. on August 18, 2019. A devout Catholic, she took her final breath listening to the Ave Maria, sung by her great-niece, Ellen. In her final days, she was showered with visits and love by her adoring family, friends, and caregivers. One caregiver asked, "Did she live a good life?" She most surely did: ninety-three years full of good times with family and friends, vacations, parties, service to her church, and decades of San Francisco Giants and 49ers games.
Born January 28, 1926, in Springfield, Illinois, Ollie was the second daughter of Massimigliano "Max" Meneghetti, an immigrant from Fonte, Italy, and Eda Catherine Favero, the daughter of two immigrants also from Fonte. Ollie's sister Eleanor, 16 months old at the time, was quick to embrace her baby sister, the beginning of a tight sisterly bond that continued throughout their lives.
In 1928, Max and Eda moved out West, settling in San Francisco. In 1931, Max built a family home on Mississippi Street on Potrero Hill—a district of San Francisco then populated largely by Italian and Russian immigrants. Max, Eda, Eleanor, and Ollie were joined on Mississippi Street by Max's mother Rosa Maria and two of Max's brothers, all immigrants from Italy. Although these were lean times for the Meneghettis, Eleanor and Ollie had a very happy childhood. Max and Eda deeply loved and were always kind to their daughters—a trait the Meneghetti girls would pass along to their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, godchildren, family and friends. Eleanor and Ollie became life-long friends with many of the other children who lived on Potrero Hill.
In 1939, the Meneghettis took their one and only vacation, a cross-country road trip to Springfield, Illinois, to see Eda's parents and siblings, cousins, and friends.
Eleanor and Ollie attended Irving M. Scott Elementary School from kindergarten through second grade, Daniel M. Webster Elementary School through the sixth grade, and graduated from St. Theresa's Catholic School. They attended high school at the Academy of the Presentation in San Francisco. As teenagers, Eleanor and Ollie enjoyed going to neighborhood dances hosted in garages by a local group of boys called "The Panthers."
In the late 1940s, Ollie fell in love with a handsome air force veteran named John DeMicheli. Like Ollie, John was Italian and a fellow Potrero Hill resident. John and Ollie married on August 22, 1948, at St. Theresa's Church. Along with her mother-in-law, Caterina De Galiazzi, Ollie and John lived at the corner of 20th Street and Vermont Street on Potrero Hill in a home built by John's father, Angelo DeMicheli.
For the next 64 years, John and Ollie were inseparable, traveling together, attending social and athletic events together, and hosting countless parties for their many friends and large extended family.
Although they never had their own children, John and Ollie loved their nieces Dale and Elena (Berto), nephews David (Berto) and Richard (Bollini), and neighbors Cecilia, Peter, Leonard, Lloyd, Philip and Michael (Miglio) as their own.
Like her mother Eda, Ollie was an excellent cook. Her specialties included minestrone, gnocchi, focaccia, roasted meats, ravioli, and crab cioppino for Christmas. For many years, John and Ollie hosted Easter Sunday, opening their home to a large extended family, serving traditional Italian recipes, and moderating intense games of Pedro.
Ollie worked for many years at H.R. Basford, Co., not far from her home on Potrero Hill. As a data processor, Ollie was ahead of the San Francisco tech industry boom, feeding key punch cards into the large mainframe computer using Cobol or Fortran.
John and Ollie were forward thinking and enjoyed the friendship of people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and orientations at a time when this was uncommon for people of their generation. They were kindhearted, accepting San Franciscans. They were also avid Bay Area sports fans. As member of the 49er Faithful, Ollie and John held 49er season tickets for decades, and with their friends enjoyed many pregame tailgates and away game road trips—including trips to several Super Bowls in the glory days of Joe Montana. Through John, Ollie became a loyal Giants fan once the team moved to San Francisco in 1958.
John passed away on July 31, 2012 at the age of ninety. Even as a widow, Ollie remained active, spending time with her neighbors and dear friends, Margaret and Lloyd Miglio, hosting friends, family, and enjoying weekly visits from her next-door neighbor and great-great nephew, Henry. Ollie lived on Potrero Hill until January 2018, when she moved to the Brookdale Retirement Community in Sonoma to be closer to her family. She continued hosting frequent friends and family in her room at Brookdale, always quick to offer cookies and vino.
Ollie was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Max and Eda, her brother-in-law David Berto, her sisters-in-law Pierina Baldaccini and Teresa Bollini, and her brother-in-law Pierre DeMicheli.
She is survived by her sister Eleanor Berto, her niece Dale (husband Victor), her niece Elena (husband Jim), her nephew David (wife Sharon), her nephew Richard (wife Sandra), eight great-nieces and -nephews, twelve great-great-nieces and -nephews, many godchildren, her uncle and aunt, Renato and Rita Favero, aunt Marie Favero, her many cousins, her close friend Margaret Miglio, and all the "adopted" Miglio children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ollie's family wishes to thank everyone at the Sonoma Retirement Community (formerly Brookdale), especially her loving caregivers Norma, Alicia, Mayra, Jenna, Danika, Ana, Maria, Jae, Taylor, Sylvia, Teresa, Brizza and Joseline.
We also thank the caregivers from Vintage Home Care especially the very devoted Diana, Cassie, Raquel and others.
Our thanks to the office and staff of Dr. S. Douglas Campbell, MD. for the constant and timely care and attention to her needs.
Hospice By The Bay, Sonoma, provided critical care and support during the last 3 months.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 3 at 4:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 West Napa Street in Sonoma. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Solano Roman Catholic Church, 469 3rd St W in Sonoma, with interment the following day, Thursday, September 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd. in Colma.
Remembrances can be made to the or to the School and/or Church of St Francis Solano, Sonoma.
