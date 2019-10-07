|
Oreste Luis Macchi
1926 - 2019Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Mariana Macchi, and the late Winifred Macchi; loving father of Debbie (Chuck) Gerughty and Jim (Ann) Macchi; caring Nono of Kelly and Julie Gerughty, Brian (Tracey), Patrick (Melissa) and Timothy Macchi; big Nono to Haylee and Avery Macchi; loving brother to the late Anne Dominge; caring uncle of John and Rick Dominge, Karen, Cindy and Patricia and the late Robert Nicola; and much beloved by the extended loving family of Mariana Macchi in Ecuador.
Macchi was a graduate of Commerce High School in San Francisco and served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of the Holy Angels Knights of Columbus and Italian Catholic Federation Branch 19. Macchi was a lifelong fan of SF Giants, SF Niners and Golden State Warriors.
He enjoyed being around family and friends and was always the life of the party. He always toasted with his favorite Manhattan.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 4pm and attend a Vigil at 7pm all at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10am at Holy Angels Church, 107 San Pedro Road, Colma. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations may be made to The Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, Laboure Residence, 26000 Altamont Road, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019