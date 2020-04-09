|
|
Oscar RodriguezOscar Rodriguez passed away peacefully under hospice care on February 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by his children, Oscar (Jackie) Rodriguez, San Francisco, CA, Virginia (Scott) Rice, Jacksonville, FL, Carlos Rodriguez, Clearlake, CA, Rosalinda (Rick) Jurvis, Kenosha, WI, Mario Rodriguez, Cloverdale, CA., 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Virginia, his wife of 63 years, passed away in 2018.
Oscar was born in 1930 in Mercedes, Texas and grew up in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. He came to Los Angeles in 1954 and eventually to San Francisco where he married Virginia Huelgas in 1955. The family lived in Vallemar, Pacifica from 1960 to 1970.
He was an auto body & fender man by day and musician by night and weekends. As a pianist he led several Latin bands from the late 1950's through the 1960's. They performed in S.F. nightclubs such as the Copacabana to hotels ballrooms ranging from the Jack Tar to the Palace. He also performed for several years at the Presidio Officer's Club with a trio.
For family members and friends who were blessed to have had him in their lives, his story telling, humor, tall tales, wisdom, and love will be deeply missed. But missed most of all, will be the sound of his piano playing. As he was fond of saying "a home with music is a happy home".
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020