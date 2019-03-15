Owen Patrick O'Sullivan February 1962 - February 2019 Owen Patrick O'Sullivan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 years. He is survived by his daughters Cheryce and Alexandra Perry and Jillian O'Sullivan, grandson Silas Perry, and stepson Max Miller, his brothers John (Joan) and Tim (Marian), and a large extended family in California, England, Ireland and Scotland. He was predeceased by his parents John and Mary O'Sullivan and beloved older sister Eileen.



As a young man Owen dreamed of becoming a commercial airline pilot and through the unwavering support of family, he obtained his private pilot's license. Later he followed in the footsteps of his father and gainfully worked as a carpenter.



On behalf of Owen's family, we thank all who loved and supported him through his successes and struggles. Private services were held. In memory of the "Golden Owen" please be kind to loved-one and stranger alike.



