Owen O'Sullivan


1962 - 2019
Owen O'Sullivan Obituary
Owen Patrick O'Sullivan

February 1962 - February 2019

Owen Patrick O'Sullivan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 years. He is survived by his daughters Cheryce and Alexandra Perry and Jillian O'Sullivan, grandson Silas Perry, and stepson Max Miller, his brothers John (Joan) and Tim (Marian), and a large extended family in California, England, Ireland and Scotland. He was predeceased by his parents John and Mary O'Sullivan and beloved older sister Eileen.

As a young man Owen dreamed of becoming a commercial airline pilot and through the unwavering support of family, he obtained his private pilot's license. Later he followed in the footsteps of his father and gainfully worked as a carpenter.

On behalf of Owen's family, we thank all who loved and supported him through his successes and struggles. Private services were held. In memory of the "Golden Owen" please be kind to loved-one and stranger alike.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
