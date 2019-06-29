Owen L. Rhodes December 5, 1924 - June 23, 2019 On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Owen L. Rhodes, loving husband, father of two, grandfather to one, and great-grandfather to four, passed away peacefully at the age of 94.



Owen was born to Ursa and Pearl Rhodes in Bellingham, Washington. He grew up with his sister Zella and brother George. They all endured hard times and became stronger individuals as a result of living through the Great Depression.



After graduating from Fremont High School (Oakland, CA) he served in the Navy during World War II. He utilized the G.I. Bill to attend Heald College where he obtained his degree in mechanical engineering. He went to work with his father Ursa and brother George at Geo. M. Robinson & Co. Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems. Ursa became the owner of the company and upon retirement Owen took over as owner. Craig (Owen's son) began working full time at Geo. M. Robinson & Co. after attending Albertson College of Idaho. Owen retired from the company in 1993 and moved with his wife Tracy to Arizona (where they resided ever since). Owen and Tracy have been married for 58 wonderful years.



Owen was a member of the Freemasons as well as an active member of the Shriners for over 70 years. He enjoyed being a part of their marching band; he played both the saxophone and clarinet. One of the biggest joys in his life was to see the success of in providing excellent care to children around the world.



Owen along with Tracy enjoyed traveling around the world, golfing, attending music festivals, visiting with close friends and family, volunteering time and donating to a wide array of charities, and taking care of their beloved dogs. During his youth Owen enjoyed water skiing, fishing, and entertaining others. He will always be remembered for his kindness, intelligence, and caring nature.



Owen is preceded in death by his parents Ursa and Pearl Rhodes, sister Zella, brother George, daughter Cheryl, and former spouse Joyce. Owen is survived by his wife of 58 years Geneva "Tracy", his son Craig (Lori), his grandson Andrew (Nikki), great-grandchildren Natalie, Noah, Hannah, and Zoe and great niece Denise Massaglia (Jeff) & family. Contributions in Owen's memory may be made to .



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019