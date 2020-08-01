1/1
Father P. Gerard "Gerry" O'Rourke
Fr. P. Gerard "Gerry" O'Rourke

Fr. Gerry was born May 27, 1925 in Roscommon Town, Ireland to Denis and Elizabeth Mc Loughlin O'Rourke. The oldest of eight children, he was predeceased by Josephine, Pascal, Seamus, and Rev. John O'Rourke and is survived by Nonie, Eucharia and Sr. Catherine O'Rourke. He attended Summerhill College, Sligo and Maynooth University Seminary where he studied for the priesthood.
Fr. Gerry O'Rourke was ordained by Archbishop John McQuaid on June 18, 1950 for the Diocese of Elphin in Ireland. Initially, he ministered as an associate pastor to the Diocese of Lacrosse, in Wisconsin. After studying at Fordham University in New York City, he then served with the Saint Patrick's Missionary Society in Brazil and in Northern California.
Father began his transformative ministry at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Mill Valley. After eight auspicious years at the parish, Fr. Gerry was asked by Archbishop John Quinn to serve as director of RENEW, the Catholic Organization for spiritual renewal. He served with enthusiasm at Saint Agnes and Saint Philip Parishes before Archbishop Quinn called on him in 1991 to undertake additional responsibilities, fulltime, as Director of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs. His engaging manner, deep faith, and remarkable ability to communicate were evident in the vast connections he developed with religious leaders in many parts of the world. In the year 2000, he was called to the White House to meet with President Bill Clinton in honor of his success at bringing people of different faiths together to dialog effectively and respectfully.
After settling into residence at St. Gabriel Parish, he continued to speak at conferences, to lead retreats, and to keep up a lively correspondence with many, across the country and abroad, maintaining close ties as his health allows. He remained close, as well, to his extended family, and made a point of finding time to travel regularly to Ireland to see siblings and their families. In 2011, Fr. Gerry was welcomed to residence at Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, where he was beloved by many.
Parishioners may have a brief visit, Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 5:00pm-6:00pm, OUTDOORS, followed by a private invitation only vigil at 6:30pm at St. Catherine of Siena Church OUTDOOR PAVILION, 1310 Bayswater Ave, Burlingame. An invitation only Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7th at 11:00am also in the outdoor pavilion. Livestreaming of both services at https://www.stcsiena.org, see livestream on main page. Donations to the Priest Retirement Fund, One Peter Yorke Way, San Francisco, CA 94109.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
