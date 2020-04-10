Home

December 13, 1963 - April 4, 2020

Pa'Mela Ann "Mel" Guerrero passed peacefully at 2 a.m., April 4, 2020, comforted by her husband Michael Clark and her BFF Rick Tandy. Pa'Mela was born on December 13, 1963 in San Francisco to Joseph Guerrero and Patricia (Cooney) Guerrero, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Tony Guerrero (Sheila), sisters Allyson Holgard (Chris) and Valerie Zanette (Mike), in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends, and her greatest friend Earlene Moody.

Mel was a Navy veteran and she held B.A.s in Physics and in Chemical Engineering. She was a Military Chemical Sales Specialist for 20 years and a world traveler. She back-packed Europe; she loved cruises, fine dining and especially RVing. She touched several lives and will be fiercely missed.
