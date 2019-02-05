Pamela Wren Larson October 1, 1937 - January 31, 2019 Pamela Wren Larson died of multiple causes at Atria Senior Living in Novato, CA on January 31, 2019. She was 81 years of age.

Pamela was a resident of Ross, Marin County, CA for over 50 years, but she always regarded herself as being from Oklahoma City. Her mother, Alice Virginia Bennett Wren, was a fourth generation Oklahoma native. She had one brother, Bennett Wren, 9 years older and who predeceased her.

Pamela graduated from Casady School, an independent Episcopal College Preparatory School in Oklahoma City. She graduated from Smith College, North Hampton, Mass in 1959 with a major in Art History. She met John W. Larson while she was at Smith and he was in the Army outside of Boston. The Larsons were married almost two years later, after she graduated from Smith. They had been married over 59 years.

They proceeded immediately to Stanford Law School. Pamela got a job with a travel agency based on her extensive European travel with her mother while she was in school. After graduation from law school, John joined Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, a major San Francisco law firm. They have one daughter, Jennifer Wren Larson, who lives in Corte Madera, near Ross.

Pamela was a flaming redhead. She was a "people person." Pamela spent the majority of her life helping take care of others. First, putting John through law school and entertaining Brobeck lawyers at the Larson's home. She took care of her father-in-law when he was at Marin General with terminal cancer. She proudly raised her daughter with an abundance of love and support, and cared for both her mother-in-law and mother in their final days.

Pamela was a member of the Junior League of San Francisco, a "pink lady" volunteer at Marin General Hospital, and was a volunteer for years at The Redwoods Retirement Community.

At Casady, Pamela was an accomplished athlete, receiving letters in four sports. She continued her keen athletic interest in Ross by playing pick-up soccer and tennis for many years. Her athletic interest carried her to be a strong SF Giants and Forty-Niner fan (she would attend Giants games, and even Spring Training in Scottsdale, by herself occasionally when family was unable to join her.

Pamela's early vocation as a travel agent served her well on her travels throughout her life. Many of these were with John on business trips, where Pamela became friends with business acquaintances and others in the many places they visited from Finland and Russia, to Australia and South Africa. She also had many friendships in the desert where she and John own a home and are members of Eldorado Country Club.

There is no public celebration of life for Pamela currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pamela's honor may be made to "The Redwoods Retirement Community, 40 Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941, or Cassady School, 9500 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73170, or Eisenhower Medical Foundation, 39000 Bob Hope Drive, #300, Rancho Mirage, CA 92770.



